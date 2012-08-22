BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
Aug 22 ConocoPhillips said it will sell its indirect 30 percent interest in a joint venture in Russia and certain related assets to Russian oil company LUKOIL .
ConocoPhillips had entered into an agreement with LUKOIL in 2004 to create the NaryanMarNefteGaz joint venture to develop oil and natural gas resources in the northern part of Russia's Timan-Pechora province.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ConocoPhillips said it expects to recognize an after-tax financial gain of about $400 million for the sale.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.