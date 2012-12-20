UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
Dec 20 Oil giant ConocoPhillips will sell its Nigerian businesses for about $1.79 billion to Oando Energy Resources Inc.
Oando Energy, which is focused on oil exploration and production in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea, said it paid $435 million in cash to ConocoPhillips when it signed the deal.
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform