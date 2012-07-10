UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
July 10 ConocoPhillips on Tuesday said Jody Freeman, a Harvard law professor has joined its board, a step toward addressing shareholder concerns about director diversity.
Investors attending Conoco's annual meeting in May chided new Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance for the company's board, which at the time was made up of nine men.
Freeman, 48, is the Archibald Cox Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. She is a scholar of administrative and environmental law and is the founding director of the Harvard Law School Environmental Law and Policy Program, Conoco said.
Lance took over as CEO and chairman on May 1, replacing James Mulva when the company spun off its refining business. The refining company is called Phillips 66. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.