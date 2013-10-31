NEW YORK Oct 30 Canada's National Energy Board
on Wednesday approved ConocoPhillips's application to
start exploratory drilling in the Northwest Territories, the
first time the federal regulator has granted authorization for
horizontal hydraulic fracturing (fracking) in Canada's Far
North.
The independent NEB, whose responsibilities include safety,
protection of the environment and conservation of resources,
gave ConocoPhillips permission to drill two wells near Norman
Wells, 728 miles (1120 km) from Yellowknife, the territorial
capital, and 100 miles (160 km) south of the Arctic Circle.
ConocoPhillips won a land use permit and water license from
the local authorities in June, the NEB said in a press release.
The company did not return a call seeking comment on its
plans for Canada's North.