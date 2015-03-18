PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, March 18 Oil company ConocoPhillips told Reuters on Wednesday it plans to cut about 7 percent of its workerforce in Canada, citing a challenging economic environment.
Employees were notified of the cuts on Wednesday, said a spokeswoman for the business unit.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Terry Wade)
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
QUITO, April 2 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as his supporters took to the streets in protest.