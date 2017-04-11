TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.

The strategic rationale for the deal is well understood by investors, Ferguson said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Jim Finkle and Jonathan Oatis)