BEIJING, Sept 2 China's State Oceanic
Administration (SOA) has ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips
to halt all operations at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield in
northern China's Bohai Bay, saying the company has failed to
seal a leak that has lasted more than two months.
The administration said in a statement posted on its website
(www.soa.gov.cn) that ConocoPhillips had been ordered to stop
injection, drilling and production of oil and gas at the
country's largest offshore oilfield.
"If the current situation continues, there could be risks of
more damage to the seabed and of new oil spills," it said,
adding that oil continues to drift across the surface of the
water, and oil mud on the seabed has not yet been cleaned up.
The statement said that a team of inspectors "unanimously
agreed" that ConocoPhillips had not fulfilled the requirements
imposed on it at the end of July.
"Because ConocoPhillips has not fulfilled its responsibility
as a reasonable and prudent operator, the oil spill at the
Penglai 19-3 oilfield is designated as an accident caused by
negligence," the statement said.
ConocoPhillips has been requested to draw up a new
environmental impact assessment report for the oilfield, and
will only be allowed to resume operations once the report has
been approved by government.
The SOA again stressed that it would represent China in
efforts to seek compensation from ConocoPhillips for the
ecological damage caused by the spill.
The U.S. company said on Wednesday that it had complied with
all the requirements imposed by the administration by sealing
off all the leaks before an Aug. 31 deadline.
The oil leak, which started in June, has polluted 5,500
square kilometres of water and has been described by the SOA as
"the most serious marine ecological incident in China".
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield has seven production platforms,
with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd),
about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake.
