July 11 U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips
raised its dividend by 4.5 percent, the first hike in
more than two years, as it seeks to increase returns to
shareholders by shedding assets and boosting output.
ConocoPhillips is selling older, less-profitable assets
while investing in high-growth areas such as the oil-producing
Eagle Ford formation in South Texas. It is looking to offload
its Nigerian assets and will sell its stake in a Kazakhstan
oilfield.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 69 cents per
share, up from 66 cents a share. The dividend is payable on
Sept. 3 to shareholders at the close of business on July 22.
Chief Executive Ryan Lance told investors in February that
the company would grow its dividend "over time" as cash flows
increase.
Houston-based ConocoPhillips' first-quarter results met Wall
Street expectations and its oil and gas production rose 42
percent in Eagle Ford and Bakken shale in North Dakota and
Texas.