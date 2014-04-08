STAVANGER, Norway, April 8 The Ekofisk oilfield will next be shut for planned maintenance in the summer of 2016, a top executive at the field's operator, ConocoPhillips, said on Tuesday.

"We have no big work plans this year. We had a maintenance stop every third year and we had one last year," Steinar Vaage, head of ConocoPhillips' Norwegian activities, told Reuters.

"So our next planned maintenance is in the summer of 2016. We have no plans for this year or the next," he said on the sidelines of an oil conference.

ConocoPhillips is the operator of Ekofisk, which is one of the four crude streams that is the base for the Brent oil benchmark. The other partners in the field are Statoil , Eni, Total and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche)