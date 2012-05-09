HOUSTON May 9 Ryan Lance, the new chief
executive officer of ConocoPhillips, on Wednesday
confirmed that the U.S. exploration and production company plans
to sell its Nigerian assets, but said a deal was not imminent.
"We're testing the market on our Nigerian assets," Lance
told reporters after the company's annual meeting.
Those assets including on-shore, off-shore oil and gas
fields and a stake in its LNG Brass facility, sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The assets were expected to attract interest from Nigerian
companies such as Conoil and Oando, and
Asian players including China's Sinopec, Indian
company ONGC, and South Korea's KNOC, Reuters sources
said.
They could help ConocoPhillips raise about $2.5 billion and
possibly more if they were sold separately, which is the most
likely route, according to the sources.
Lance had a rough start as he presided over his first annual
meeting, as protesters shouted and shareholders criticized board
diversity. His opening remarks to shareholders were interrupted
four times by protesters who represented cleaning and
maintenance workers for the company.
"Support good jobs for Houston!" they shouted at the
executive who paused to let them speak.
Two other shareholders stood to criticize Conoco's newly
elected nine-member board of directors, which is made up solely
of men.
"Certainly over time the intention is to improve the
diversity," Lance told reporters. "We're targeting around 10
board members."
Lance took over as CEO and chairman on May 1, replacing
James Mulva, when the company spun off its refining business.
The refining company is called Phillips 66.
Shareholder proposals related to lobbying disclosures,
greenhouse gas reduction targets and safety were all voted down.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)