(Recasts; adds details)
April 5 Oil company ConocoPhillips said
on Thursday its first-quarter oil and natural gas production
dropped about 5 percent from a year earlier.
The company, which is splitting its oil and gas production
arm from its refinery operations at the end of the month, said
its oil and gas output averaged 1.62 million barrels of oil
equivalent (BOE) per day during the quarter.
That is slightly above its forecast for full-year output of
1.55 million and 1.60 million BOE per day, but below the 1.7
million BOE figure from the first quarter a year ago.
Conoco's refineries saw pressure on profit margins because
of the grades of crude oil it uses, the company said.
Its U.S. refineries operated in the upper 80s percentage of
their capaicity during the quarter, while its refineries outside
the country operated in the high 90s percentage area, it said.
The company expects to record $10 billion in proceeds from
asset sales this year as part of its long-running effort to cut
debt.
Conoco is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings
report on Apirl 23.
Shares in the company were unchanged at $76.18 in early
trading.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)