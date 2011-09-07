Sept 7 U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips
said it will establish a fund to address the company's
responsibilities related to the oil spill at China's Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips said the proposed fund will be designed to
benefit the general environment in Bohai Bay.
"ConocoPhillips deeply regrets these incidents and
apologizes for the impact that the incidents have had on the
Chinese people and the environment," Chief Executive James Mulva
said in a statement.
On Sept. 2, China's State Oceanic Administration ordered a
subsidiary of ConocoPhillips to halt all operations at the
Penglai 19-3 oilfield after the company failed to seal a leak
that has lasted more than two months.
ConocoPhillips China will seek to work with Chinese
authorities and its co-venturer in the Peng Lai 19-3 field,
CNOOC Ltd , regarding the establishment and operation
of the fund, the company said.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC has a 51 percent stake.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)