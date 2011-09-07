(Repeats to add dateline)
* ConocoPhillips to establish fund to benefit Bohai Bay
* Company discussed fund with partner CNOOC
* Company among several Western firms criticized in local
media
By Judy Hua and Don Durfee
BEIJING, Sept 7 U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips
moved to repair its frayed relations with Chinese
regulators on Wednesday, apologising for an oil spill in
northern China's Bohai Bay and saying it will establish a fund
to address the company's responsibilities.
The company said the proposed fund will be designed to
benefit the general environment in Bohai Bay, but it did not say
how large the fund would be.
"ConocoPhillips deeply regrets these incidents and
apologizes for the impact that the incidents have had on the
Chinese people and the environment," Chief Executive James Mulva
said in a statement.
A ConocoPhillips subsidiary said on Tuesday that all
operations at an oilfield in Bohai Bay have been shut down, as
ordered by China's marine authority.
The State Oceanic Administration (SOA) last week ordered
ConocoPhillips China to halt injection, drilling and production
at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield -- China's largest -- because it
had failed to seal leaks that have lasted for nearly three
months.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake of the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC has a 51 percent stake.
Major Western firms, including ConocoPhillips, Unilever
(UNc.AS) and Yum Brands have lately been under
increasing scrutiny from China's state media.
ConocoPhillips has been a particular target, enduring
withering criticism in the Chinese media and from regulators. On
Monday, a commentary in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of
China's Communist Party, accused the company's China operation
of "delays, negligence, cover-ups and cheating."
It was not immediately clear whether the apology and move to
establish a fund for the bay would be enough to mollify the
company's critics.
A ConocoPhillips spokesperson could not be reached for
immediate comment.
According to a statement posted on CNOOC's website, the
Chinese company's chairman met last week with ConocoPhillips to
express its willingness to cooperate on a Bohai Bay fund.
ConocoPhillips China will seek to work with Chinese
authorities and CNOOC regarding the establishment and operation
of the fund, the company said in the statement.
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield is the country's largest offshore
oilfield, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year
(168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in
Bohai Bay.
CNOOC has said it would lose 62,000 barrels per day of
output because of the suspension at China's biggest offshore oil
field.
It had already been losing 22,000 bpd since the regulator
ordered a halt to operations at two PL19-3 platforms on July 13
because of the leaks. CNOOC's Hong Kong listed shares were
trading 2.9 percent higher in early afternoon on Wednesday,
after having fallen more than 10 percent following news of the
output suspension.
The oilfield was producing 150,000 bpd before the oil leak,
Standard Chartered Bank said in a research note on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Vinu Pilakkott and Ken Wills)