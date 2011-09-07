* Chinese Premier Wen says to control petchem projects
around Bohai Bay
* ConocoPhillips to establish fund to benefit Bohai Bay
* Company discussed fund with partner CNOOC
* Company among several Western firms criticized in local
media
By Judy Hua and Don Durfee
BEIJING, Sept 7 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said
on Wednesday that the government would strictly control new
petrochemical projects around northern China's Bohai Bay, as
U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips apologised for an oil
spill there.
Wen, speaking at a Cabinet meeting, said Beijing would
strive to cut pollution in and around the bay to ensure "harmony
between man and sea", according to a statement on the central
government's website (www.gov.cn).
"Strictly control new petrochemical projects," the statement
said without elaborating but in reference to the Bohai Bay.
The government will also establish a pre-warning mechanism
for the bay's marine environment, and improve controls to
prevent heavy metal pollution, it added.
ConocoPhillips moved to repair its frayed relations with
Chinese regulators earlier on Wednesday, apologising for the oil
spill and saying it will establish a fund to cover the clean-up
costs.
The company said the proposed fund would be designed to
address its legal responsibilities and benefit the general
environment in Bohai Bay, but it did not say how large the pot
would be.
"ConocoPhillips deeply regrets these incidents and
apologizes for the impact that the incidents have had on the
Chinese people and the environment," Chief Executive James Mulva
said in a statement.
A ConocoPhillips subsidiary said on Tuesday that all
operations at an oilfield in Bohai Bay had been shut down, as
ordered by China's marine authority.
The State Oceanic Administration (SOA) last week ordered
ConocoPhillips China to halt injection, drilling and production
at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield -- China's largest -- because it
had failed to seal leaks that have lasted for nearly three
months.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake of the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC has a 51 percent stake.
Major Western firms, including ConocoPhillips, Unilever
(UNc.AS) and Yum Brands have lately been under
increasing scrutiny from China's state media.
ConocoPhillips has been a particular target, enduring
withering criticism from Chinese commentators and regulators. On
Monday, a commentary in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of
China's Communist Party, accused the company's China operation
of "delays, negligence, cover-ups and cheating ".
Analysts say that Western firms, lacking political
protection, are easier targets for criticism. State-owned CNOOC
has received comparatively little criticism, despite its joint
ownership of the oilfield.
It was not immediately clear whether the apology and move to
establish a fund for the bay would be enough to mollify the
company's critics.
"The key is the scope of this fund, whether it can really
compensate losses of fishermen and ecological damage in Bohai
Bay," said Li Yan, head of Climate and Energy Campaign in
Greenpeace in Beijing.
"If they can really establish this fund, then we can say
they are doing the right thing. But it's too early to draw this
conclusion now."
An official of ConocoPhillips China told Reuters that the
company was currently working on the details of the fund.
BIG FACILITY
Penglai 19-3 oilfield is one of ConocoPhillips' biggest oil
production facilities in Asia.
According to a statement posted on CNOOC's website, the
Chinese company's chairman met ConocoPhillips last week to
express its willingness to cooperate on a Bohai Bay fund.
ConocoPhillips China would seek to work with Chinese
authorities and CNOOC regarding the establishment and operation
of the fund, the company said in the statement.
As oil spills go, the Bohai Bay leak is not among the
largest. ConocoPhillips China said on Aug. 31 that as much as
3,200 barrels of oil and mud had leaked into the sea, and
Chinese authorities said some 5,500 sq km (2,120 sq miles) of
water had been polluted.
By contrast, the massive 2010 BP oil spill spewed
more than 4 million barrels into the Gulf of Mexico.
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield is the country's largest offshore
oilfield, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year
(168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in
Bohai Bay.
CNOOC has said it would lose 62,000 barrels per day of
output because of the suspension at the field.
It had already been losing 22,000 bpd since the regulator
ordered a halt to operations at two PL19-3 platforms on July 13
because of the leaks. CNOOC's Hong Kong listed shares
were trading 2.3 percent higher on Wednesday afternoon,
after having fallen more than 10 percent following news of the
output suspension.
The oilfield was producing 150,000 bpd before the oil leak,
Standard Chartered Bank said in a research note on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Sakthi
Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)