Nov 21 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) named several top
executives to new positions on Monday as the third-largest U.S.
oil company organizes ahead of a planned separation of its
refining business next year.
ConocoPhillips, which will solely be an exploration and
production company after the separation in the 2012 second
quarter, said former Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) executive Alan
Hirshberg will become executive vice president of technology
and projects. Hirshberg is currently working in planning and
strategy at Conoco.
Matt Fox, a former Nexen Inc NXY.TO executive, will
become executive vice president of Conoco's exploration and
production business. Fox will join Conoco in January, the
company said.
Ryan Lance was previously named chief executive officer of
Conoco's new exploration and production business. The company's
current CEO, Jim Mulva, plans to step down next year.
The new refining company, called Phillips 66, will be
headed by Greg Garland, as previously announced. Willie Chiang,
the current head of the company's refining business, plans to
retire next year.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)