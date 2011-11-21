Nov 21 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) named several top executives to new positions on Monday as the third-largest U.S. oil company organizes ahead of a planned separation of its refining business next year.

ConocoPhillips, which will solely be an exploration and production company after the separation in the 2012 second quarter, said former Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) executive Alan Hirshberg will become executive vice president of technology and projects. Hirshberg is currently working in planning and strategy at Conoco.

Matt Fox, a former Nexen Inc NXY.TO executive, will become executive vice president of Conoco's exploration and production business. Fox will join Conoco in January, the company said.

Ryan Lance was previously named chief executive officer of Conoco's new exploration and production business. The company's current CEO, Jim Mulva, plans to step down next year.

The new refining company, called Phillips 66, will be headed by Greg Garland, as previously announced. Willie Chiang, the current head of the company's refining business, plans to retire next year. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)