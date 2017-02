Sept 20 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Tuesday it will hold an annual advisory vote on executive compensation after the oil company's shareholders voted in favor of the measure in May, according to a regulatory filing.

"The Company has determined to hold an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers annually..." ConocoPhillips said in an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The so-called "say on pay" proposal received more than three times the number of shareholder votes than a measure calling for a vote every three years. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)