Sept 14 Expanded drilling for natural gas in massive shale formations across the United States is one way to create sorely needed jobs in this country, the chief executive of ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday.

"We have a powerful job creation machine available, if we put it to work," Conoco CEO Jim Mulva said in remarks to the Detroit Economic club.

For example, exploration and production in formations like the Barnett Shale in North Texas and the Marcellus Shale in the Northeastern United States have created more than 200,000 jobs, the executive said.

President Barack Obama last week unveiled a plan to bring down the jobless rate with a package of tax cuts to give incentives for hiring and spending paid for by tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. [ID:nN1E7871QW]

The country's jobless rate is at a high 9.1 percent.

Conoco and other companies including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) have launched public-awareness campaigns that highlight natural gas as a plentiful, clean-burning domestic source of energy and employment.

A spokeswoman for Houston-based Conoco declined to comment on the cost of the campaign.

Critics argue that a technology needed to drill shale wells, called hydraulic fracturing, can pollute drinking water.

In recent months Conoco has expanded its search for crude oil and sold natural gas assets because low prices have left gas drilling in many basins unprofitable. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)