HOUSTON, Sept 1 Stung by the worst downturn in
oil in six years, crude producer ConocoPhillips said on
Tuesday it will trim its current workforce by 10 percent in a
second round of layoffs - only months after a first round of
cuts reduced staff by 5 percent.
The cumulative impact of the reductions, to be felt most
severely in North America, will be around 2,810 jobs, or nearly
15 percent of the 19,100 staff the company, a top U.S.
independent, had at the end of last year.
Conoco has 3,753 workers in Houston, its headquarters, where
about 500 layoffs are expected.
