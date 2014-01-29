WASHINGTON Jan 29 A subsidiary of
ConocoPhillips has requested authorization to export for
a two-year period liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska to
countries that do not have free trade agreements with the United
States, according to a filing from the U.S. Department of
Energy.
ConocoPhillips Alaska Natural Gas Corp said it wants the
government to give approval for the equivalent of up to 40
billion cubic feet of natural gas in total.
The LNG would be exported from facilities located in the
cook Inlet near Kenai, Alaska, the DOE said in a filing posted
on Wednesday in the Federal Register. The request is subject to
a public comment period that ends on Feb. 28.