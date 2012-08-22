NEW YORK Aug 22 Four workers were burned in a
flash fire on Wednesday morning at ConocoPhillips' Lost
Cabin natural gas processing plant in central Wyoming, according
to a company statement.
"A flash fire that extinguished itself immediately occurred
at approximately 8:30 a.m. MDT today during a planned
maintenance operation. We know of four contract employees
working on the site who were injured and have been transported
to receive medical attention," ConocoPhillips said in a
statement.
The statement said all personnel have been accounted for.
There was no gas released and no evacuation of the local
community.
A spokesman for the Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality said that the plant had been idled since Aug. 1 for
maintenance.
"Work on the maintenance project has been suspended and an
investigation will begin immediately to determine the cause of
the incident," the statement said.
The Lost Cabin Gas Plant is located near Lysite, Wyoming.
According to the company's website, the plant is part of
Conoco's operations in the Wind River Basin that cover more than
1.1 million net acres in Wyoming.
ConocoPhillips owns an approximate 46 percent working
interest in the plant.
The facility has been evacuated except for critical response
personnel. Local fire and ambulance services are on site,
according to the statement.