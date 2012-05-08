BRIEF-Camber Energy says enters deal to expand Permian Basin position
* Camber Energy enters into purchase agreement to expand its Permian Basin position
LONDON May 8 U.S. oil major Conocophillips is selling all of its Nigerian assets including on-shore and off-shore oil and gas fields and a stake in its LNG Brass facility, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The assets are expected to attract interest from Nigerian and Asian players and could be sold individually, the sources said, and could help Conocophillips raise several billions of dollars.
ConocoPhillips recently completed the spin-off of its downstream activities into Phillips 66, a newly-created independent U.S. refiner.
SEOUL, Feb 24 Goldman Sachs and other shareholders said on Friday they had sold 100 percent of South Korea's second-largest producer of industrial gases to Asian private equity firm MBK Partners.
* Stone Energy Corporation announces continued listing of new shares of common stock and trading under ticker "SGY" following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization