OSLO Dec 5 Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips has cut some production at its giant Ekofisk field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea because of a storm, the firm said on Thursday.

"With weather conditions expected to peak on Thursday afternoon, we have relocated a number of personnel onshore and to the Ekofisk complex," a spokesman said. "Production will be partly impacted until we can safely resume full operations."

The firm did not provide further detail. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate earlier said it expected Ekofisk to produce 102,000 barrels of oil per day this year.