BRIEF-CanniMed Q1 loss per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
MARGARITA, Venezuela Oct 15 Venezuela is ready to face ConocoPhillips' arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce, the new head of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday, calling the move "desperate."
The U.S. oil company on Friday said it has filed for arbitration at the ICC against PDVSA for compensation related to the termination of its partnership contract after the nationalization of oil projects. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: