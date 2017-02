June 14 The Alberta Energy Regulator asked ConocoPhillips's Canada arm to immediately contain a condensate leak caused by a pipeline failure near Grande Cache, Alberta.

The environmental protection order directs the company to prevent the leak from spreading.

ConocoPhillips said it was working closely with the regulator, which has personnel on site.

The company said the leak was observed on June 9. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)