(Adds context on previous spills, pipeline length)
By Nia Williams
June 14 A ConocoPhillips pipeline has
leaked nearly 2,400 barrels of condensate, an ultra-light form
of oil, within an endangered caribou and grizzly bear range in
west-central Alberta, the company said on Tuesday.
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) issued an environmental
protection order to the company, which shut down and isolated
the pipeline and is investigating the cause of the spill.
It is the largest hydrocarbon leak from a pipeline in
Alberta since Nexen Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's
CNOOC ltd, spilled 31,500 barrels of bitumen emulsion
in July 2015, according to the AER website.
Last month Apache Canada Ltd spilled 3,800 barrels
of produced water near Whitecourt, Alberta.
ConocoPhillips first reported the leaking of condensate, an
ultra-light hydrocarbon, from a 7.25-kilometre (4.5-mile)
pipeline near its Resthaven gas plant on June 9.
The spill is around 65 km(40 miles) northeast of Grand
Cache, Alberta, and is within the Little Smoky Caribou Range,
according to the AER. A key wildlife and biodiversity zone is 1
km (0.6 mile) northwest of the site, while a core grizzly bear
zone is 5 km (3 miles) south.
The AER said there was a dead patch of vegetation near the
pipeline and a visible sheen on Webb Creek 300 meters (328
yards) away, which stretched for approximately 4.5 km (2.8
miles) upstream and downstream of a beaver pond.
Conoco Phillips has erected a boom, deployed soaker pads to
contain the condensate spill and activated its emergency
response plan. The company said 150 people were sent at the
site.
The Simonette River lies 2 km (1.2 miles) downstream of the
beaver pond and the AER said although it had not observed any
visible sheen, testing showed slightly elevated hydrocarbon
levels in the water.
"We will conduct a full investigation into the cause of the
incident when we've brought it to a safe conclusion and
participate fully in the AER investigation," ConocoPhillips said
in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Sandra Maler)