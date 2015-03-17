UPDATE 6-Euro dips as price data further dampens ECB hike bets
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
(Corrects production figure to "1.532 mmboed" from "1.5 mmboed" in paragraph 2)
March 17 Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips said it expects production to touch 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in 2017.
The company, whose forecast excludes output from Libya, produced 1.532 mmboed in 2014. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
DETROIT, March 30 Toyota Motor Corp will use artificial intelligence in new research to speed up the discovery of advanced battery materials and fuel-cell catalysts to power electric and other emission-free vehicles, the company said on Thursday.