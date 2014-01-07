BRIEF-Oncodesign says option to license rights for Parkinson Program from Ipsen
* Oncodesign announces return of research collaboration and option to license rights for parkinson program from Ipsen
Jan 7 U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter oil and gas production will be lower than expected as severe weather disrupted operations in parts of the United States and the North Sea.
Conoco said its fourth-quarter output from continuing operations is expected to be 1.475 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), down from its prior forecast for 1.485 to 1.525 million boed.
* Oncodesign announces return of research collaboration and option to license rights for parkinson program from Ipsen
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.