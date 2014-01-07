Jan 7 U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter oil and gas production will be lower than expected as severe weather disrupted operations in parts of the United States and the North Sea.

Conoco said its fourth-quarter output from continuing operations is expected to be 1.475 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), down from its prior forecast for 1.485 to 1.525 million boed.