* Analysts' note says co. may put two refineries on block
* Company says has not made such a statement
(Adds company response)
HOUSTON, Sept 6 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) may put
two refineries on the U.S. East Coast up for sale, energy
investment bank Simmons & Co wrote in note on Tuesday.
"ConocoPhillips has indicated its intent to sell its East
Coast Linden and Trainer refineries," the note to clients
said.
ConocoPhillips spokesman Aftab Ahmed said the company had
not disclosed any such plan. "We've made no statements to that
effect," he said. "Not to anybody."
Asked if the company aimed to sell those refineries, Ahmed
said, "We have a disposition program, and our whole portfolio
is under consideration. We haven't specified anything beyond
that."
The company, which plans to make its refining unit a
separate company next year, has repeatedly said publicly that
it may sell less sophisticated refining assets.
The Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, has a capacity
of 238,000 barrels per day (bpd), while the Trainer,
Pennsylvania, plant can process up to 185,000 bpd.
Both are in the East Coast region, where refiners have
struggled with low margins for at least two years.
Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on Tuesday that it planned to sell
its two remaining refineries, both in Pennsylvania, after its
refining segment posted losses in eight of the last 10
quarters. [ID:nNL3E7K622]
Refiners in other regions fare better, particularly in the
Midwest, where refiners have raked in high profits for months
as they exploit their close proximity to cheap landlocked crude
oil in the United States.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky)