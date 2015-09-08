(Adds comment from PDVSA lawyer)
HOUSTON, Sept 8 A federal court in New York has
upheld a ruling granting U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips
sole ownership of a unit at the Sweeny, Texas refinery
in a long-running dispute over the asset with Venezuela's PDVSA.
In 2014, an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
arbitration panel awarded ConocoPhillips full ownership of Merey
Sweeny LP, a delayed coking unit at its 247,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) Sweeny refinery. PDVSA had asked that the decision be
vacated.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, in a decision signed last
week, wrote that PDVSA's request was baseless and confirmed
Conoco was the sole owner of the unit, which processes heavy
crude oil.
Conoco and PDVSA formed a joint venture in the late 1990s to
run the refining unit. But they went to arbitration before the
ICC in 2010 after crude supply interruptions that triggered a
contract provision dissolving the pact.
Phillips 66 has owned and operated the delayed coker
and related facilities at the Sweeny refinery since it was spun
off from Conoco in 2012.
A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed PDVSA is entitled to
appeal the decision within 30 days.
PDVSA's lawyer George Kahale of Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt
& Mosle LLP, said in an e-mail on Tuesday: "We think the
decision is incorrect and will be filing a notice of appeal
shortly."
ZERO PAYMENT
Under the terms of the contract, Conoco paid nothing for
PDVSA's stake. A breakup clause said Conoco would gain the stake
free of charge if PDVSA's dividends exceeded its capital
contributions. Its dividends were $1.1 billion, while its
capital contribution was about $270 million, the decision said.
Conoco was also obligated to assume PDVSA's debt, which was
about $195 million.
On top of PDVSA's loss of the asset, contracts between the
parties could still require PDVSA to supply crude to the Sweeny
unit.
"PDVSA and its affiliates would still be contractually
required to supply ConocoPhillips with Venezuelan crude oil even
if they lost their share of the joint venture," the judge ruled.
Houston-based Conoco is also waiting for a broader
arbitration ruling over its oil assets in Venezuela that were
nationalized by late President Hugo Chavez. That case was filed
in 2007 before a World Bank tribunal.
In a partial ruling, the International Centre for Settlement
of Investment Disputes (ICSID) said in 2013 the South American
country failed to act in good faith when expropriating the
assets.
