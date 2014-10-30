Las Vegas sports gambler to face trial on insider trading charges
NEW YORK, March 13 Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading.
HOUSTON Oct 30 ConocoPhillips plans a capital budget below $16 billion next year and will defer spending on some of its less-developed areas, including the Permian Basin and Western Canada, if crude oil prices continue to slide, the company said on Thursday.
"Beginning in 2015 capital in our major projects begins to taper off," Ryan Lance, Conoco's chief executive officer told investors on a conference call. "We have significantly more flexibility of ramp up or down our capital as circumstances dictate."
The planned budget cuts will not affect the company's ability to achieve its goal to grow production 3 percent to 5 percent per year, Conoco said.
The year, the Houston company is on track to spend $16.7 billion. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)
NEW YORK, March 13 Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading.
JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.
LONDON, March 13 The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs.