(Adds details on 2015 capital spending plans, updates stock
price)
By Anna Driver
Oct 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported higher
third-quarter profit after the sale of its Nigerian unit and
said overall spending would decline next year, partly in
response to falling crude oil prices.
Crude oil prices have tumbled more than 20 percent in recent
weeks as global demand slows and supplies rise. Crude traded in
New York fell to a more than two-year low on Monday at $79.44 a
barrel but recovered a bit to above $81 on Thursday.
Conoco expects to spend less than $16 billion next year,
down from the $16.7 billion projected for 2014, Ryan Lance, the
chief executive officer, told investors on a conference call to
discuss earnings.
Over the last several years, Conoco has shed lower-margin
assets, directing more capital to projects like shale drilling
in Eagle Ford area in south Texas and the Bakken formation in
North Dakota that offer higher returns and faster production
growth.
Even with a drop in spending, the company expects to meet
its forecast to boost oil and gas output 3 percent to 5 percent
in 2015, Lance told investors.
Conoco will continue to invest near current levels in Eagle
Ford and Bakken, but has the flexibility to pare spending in
exploration and on less-developed fields in such places as the
Permian Basin in West Texas and western Canada, it said.
"Beginning in 2015 capital in our major projects begins to
taper off," said Lance, "We have significantly more flexibility
to ramp up or down our capital as circumstances dictate."
Profit rose to $2.7 billion, or $2.17 per share, from $2.5
billion, or $2.00 per share, in the 2013 third quarter.
Excluding items such as the proceeds from the sale of its
Nigerian business in July and a tax benefit, Conoco had a profit
of $1.29 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.20,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The proceeds from the
Nigerian sale were $1.4 billion.
ConocoPhillips had third-quarter oil and gas production from
continuing operations, excluding Libya, of 1.473 million barrels
oil equivalent per day (boed), up 25,000 boed from a year ago.
For the fourth quarter, Conoco forecast production from
continuing operations rising to 1.545 million boed to 1.575
million boed, excluding Libya. Previously, it said it would
produce as much as 1.590 million boed to 1.640 million boed.
The production cut is due in part to third-party
infrastructure constraints in Malaysia and a depressed market
for the natural gas liquid (NGL) ethane in the United States,
according to analysts at Wells Fargo.
Shares of Conoco rose 0.8 percent to $71.32 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by W Simon, JS
Benkoe and Terry Wade)