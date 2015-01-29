Jan 29 ConocoPhillips, the largest
independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a
quarterly loss and again slashed its 2015 capital expenditures,
citing lower crude prices.
ConocoPhillips, which previously announced plans to cut 2015
spending by 20 percent in December, said it now expects to spend
$11.5 billion, down from a prior projection of $13.5 billion.
ConocoPhillips said its fourth-quarter loss was $39 million
or 3 cents per share, compared with $2.5 billion, or $2.00 per
share in the same quarter a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)