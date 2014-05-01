CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
May 1 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a flat quarterly profit and said output edged higher.
Profit in the first-quarter was $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Oil and gas production from continuing operations excluding Libya was 1.53 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 24 million boed from the 2013 first quarter. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: