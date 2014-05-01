May 1 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a flat quarterly profit and said output edged higher.

Profit in the first-quarter was $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Oil and gas production from continuing operations excluding Libya was 1.53 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 24 million boed from the 2013 first quarter. (Reporting by Anna Driver)