Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, posted a much smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when it recorded a $2.7 billion charge.
The company's net loss narrowed to $35 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.45 billion, or $2.78 per share.
Excluding Libya, production was almost unchanged at 1.59 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.