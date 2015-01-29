HOUSTON Jan 29 The chief executive of
ConocoPhillips, an oil company that reported a quarterly
loss on Thursday and also made a second round of cuts to its
2015 budget, expects oil prices to remain low for the balance of
the year.
"There's a lot of debate right now about the duration of the
current low oil prices," CEO Ryan Lance told investors on a
conference call. "But we're assuming that they will stay low for
2015 and we're taking decisive actions accordingly."
Prices are expected to make a gradual recovery, but not to
the peaks seen in the last three years, he said.
