By Anet Josline Pinto
Dec 10 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil company, plans to reduce capital spending by 25
percent next year and sell more non-core assets as it looks to
shore up its finances amid a prolonged slump in oil prices.
The company's shares rose as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
after it said it would cut capital spending to $7.7 billion in
2016 from an estimated $10.2 billion this year.
ConocoPhillips expects to spend a bulk of next year's budget
on U.S. shale fields in Texas and North Dakota, and on drilling
operations in Alaska and Gulf of Mexico.
The company's budget cut announcement comes a day after
larger rival Chevron Corp said it planned to slash its
budget by 24 percent in 2016.
Oil producers are reining in capital budgets and cutting
costs as oil prices show little sign of rising in the near
future.
ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it expects operating costs
to fall by $500 million next year.
"The company is defending the balance sheet and dividend
with more aggressive opex reductions than its peers," Wells
Fargo Securities analyst Roger Read wrote in a note.
The next year will be the second year of reduced spending
for most U.S. oil producers. A more than 60 percent fall in oil
prices since June 2014 forced several rounds of spending cuts
this year.
Global exploration and production spending is expected to
fall by 11 percent in 2016, adding to a 20 percent decline in
2015, according to analysts at Evercore ISI.
ConocoPhillips, which has already raised $600 million from
asset sales this year, said it expects to close a further $1.7
billion of disposals, latest by the first quarter of 2016.
The company is also planning to raise an additional $1
billion to $2 billion from asset sales in 2017.
ConocoPhillips does not expect additional borrowings in
2017, given the asset sales, Chief Finance Officer Jeff Sheets
said on a call with analysts.
"Modest borrowing" of about $2 billion can be expected next
year, Sheets said. The company had nearly $25 billion in debt as
of September end.
Conoco said it expects 2016 production to grow 1-3 percent
from an estimated 1,515-1,525 thousand barrels of oil equivalent
per day (MBOED), on an adjusted basis, this year, excluding
Libya.
"We had expected production at these spending levels to
remain relatively flat, so the growth outlook is incrementally
positive," said RBC Capital Markets analysts.
