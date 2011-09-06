* DCP, Chevron Phillips seen with downstream-analysts
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Sept 6 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) will
divulge more details on Wednesday about its plan to split into
two companies, with its chemical joint venture, Canadian oil
sands assets and pipelines likely the focus, analysts said.
Details are expected to come from Chief Executive Jim
Mulva's scheduled remarks at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power
conference in New York Wednesday morning.
In July, ConocoPhillips sketched out a plan to spin off its
refining arm as part of its ongoing effort to boost shareholder
value. At that time, the company remained mum about where some
assets would go, either to the refining arm or the exploration
and production company. Now, more details are expected.
Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), a much smaller competitor,
announced a similar plan to split. But Conoco, unlike Marathon,
has a maze of joint-venture deals with other companies,
thousands of miles of pipeline and sophisticated assets that
make its split strategy more complicated, analysts said.
"I think we won't see as clear a break up as we did with
Marathon," Allen Good, analyst with Morningstar, said. "They
may have to get more creative with their joint-venture
partnerships."
For example ConocoPhillips has partnerships with Canada's
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO). The partners have Foster Creek
and Christina Lake producing assets was well as two U.S.
refineries.
Foster Creek and Christina Lake are expected to stay with
Conoco's exploration and production business, the company and
analysts have said, but the fate of the refineries is less
clear, analysts said.
A representative from Cenovus was not immediately able to
comment.
Analysts at Simmons & Co International, a Houston-based
energy investment bank, said the company's exploration and
production business will likely focus on five regions --Alaska,
the lower 48 U.S. states, Canada, North Sea and Asia Pacific.
Simmons also said it expects DCP Midstream Partners
DPM.N, Conoco's oil and natural gas gathering and processing
venture with Spectra Energy (SE.N), and Chevron Phillips,
Conoco's chemical joint venture with Chevron Corp (CVX.N), to
end up with the refining arm.
Others see parts of the the DCP business fitting with both
arms of the company.
"The problem with DCP is that some of the assets fit with
upstream," said Phil Weiss, oil analyst at Argus. "And it's got
some pipeline assets that really fit with the downstream. Maybe
in the interim they do a services agreement."
Shares of Conoco fell $1.02, or 1.5 percent, to $65.42 in
afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.
