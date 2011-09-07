* Chemicals, pipelines growth drivers for refining
* LNG, oil to fuel output growth
* Christina Lake, Foster Creek to E&P company
* Capex for E&P seen around $15 bln
* Shares rise 2.1 percent
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Sept 7 ConocoPhillips' (COP.N)
chemical and pipeline operations will remain with the company's
refining business and fuel its growth after a spinoff, Chief
Executive Officer Jim Mulva said on Wednesday.
ConocoPhillips first announced a plan in July to spin off
its refining business, but many questions about the fate of the
some of the company's partnerships remained.
Mulva provided more specifics about the split on Wednesday
to investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.
The downstream business will be integrated and "not just
focused on refining," Mulva told investors.
After the separation, Chevron Phillips, the company's
chemical joint venture with Chevron Corp (CVX.N), will remain
with the refining company.
DCP Midstream Partners LP DPM.N, ConocoPhillips' oil and
natural gas gathering and processing venture with Spectra
Energy Corp (SE.N) will also be part of the downstream
business, Mulva said.
Paul Cheng, analyst at Barclays, told clients after the
presentation that his firm still harbors doubts about
ConocoPhillips' separation plan.
"We do not believe the intended downstream spin-off creates
value as we think the (refining and marketing) business should
trade in line with other large (refining and marketing)
companies, while the upstream business will likely trade at a
slight discount," Cheng said in a research note.
CAPEX SET
Production from unconventional assets in North America and
liquefied natural gas projects will drive output in its
separated exploration and production arm, Mulva said.
Mulva also told investors where assets from its partnership
with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) would land. The partners have
Foster Creek and Christina Lake oilsands producing assets, as
well as two U.S. refineries.
Foster Creek and Christina Lake will stay with
ConocoPhillips' exploration and production business, while the
Wood River and Borger refineries will go to the downstream
business, the executive said.
Capital spending for the exploration company will be about
$15 billion per year, while refining and marketing spending is
estimated at $2.5 billion.
The third-largest U.S. oil company plans to complete the
spinoff of its refining company by the second quarter of 2012.
For every two shares of ConocoPhillips owned, investors
will receive one share of the refining company, ConocoPhillips
said.
ConocoPhillips shares rose 2.1 percent to $67.08 on the New
York Stock Exchange at mid-afternoon.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; editing by Maureen Bavdek, Lisa Von
Ahn and Richard Chang)