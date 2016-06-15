(Corrects total Surmont capacity to 60,000 bpd instead of
30,000 bpd, paragraph 2)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 ConocoPhillips
said on Wednesday that 73 percent of wells at its Surmont oil
sands project in northern Alberta are back in production or
injecting steam, with no unexpected complications or issues
affecting the effort.
The 60,000-barrel-per-day Surmont project was shut down in
early May when a huge wildfire roared through the Fort McMurray
region, forcing producers to halt more than 1 million barrels
per day of oil sands output.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)