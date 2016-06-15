(Adds context on wildfire outages)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 ConocoPhillips
said on Wednesday that 73 percent of wells at its Surmont oil
sands project in northern Alberta are back in production or
injecting steam, with no unexpected complications or issues
affecting the effort.
Surmont was shut down in early May when a huge wildfire
roared through the Fort McMurray region, forcing producers to
halt more than 1 million barrels per day of oil sands output.
The thermal oil sands project is a joint venture with Total
E&P Canada and produces 30,000 bpd net to
ConocoPhillips and 60,000 bpd in total.
Most producers affected by the Fort McMurray fire are now
ramping up operations after being forced to evacuate facilities
as a precaution.
However, oil sands output is still tight as a result of the
shutdowns and maintenance work, with imports into the United
States, which usually top 3 million bpd, dipping in the latest
week.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed
the United States imported 2.8 million barrels per day of crude
from Canada in the week ended June 10.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James
Dalgleish)