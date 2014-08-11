(Adds timing of turnaround, bpd impact)
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 11 Production at
ConocoPhillips' Surmont oil sands project will shut down
during a four to five week turnaround starting on Sept. 2, with
30,000 barrels per day going offline, a company spokeswoman said
on Monday.
The Surmont project in northern Alberta has a regulatory
capacity of 27,000 bpd but has been running above that rate due
to efficient operations, Conoco Phillips spokeswoman Lauren
Stewart said.
Conoco Phillips operates Surmont under a 50/50 joint venture
agreement with Total E&P Canada. The project is
undergoing an expansion that will raise production to 136,000
bpd of bitumen by 2017.
