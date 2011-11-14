* 409 employees to be laid off

NEW YORK, Nov 14 ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Monday it plans to lay off 409 employees and shut down all remaining operations at its 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery on Jan. 16, if no buyer for the facility is found by that time.

Conoco stopped processing crude oil at the refinery south of Philadelphia on the Delaware border at the end of September when the company said the refinery was struggling with poor margins. [ID:nWNAB9801]

The Trainer refinery was put up for sale as Conoco splits itself into separate upstream and downstream companies. The downstream company will be called Phillips 66. [ID:nN1E7A91LK]

A company spokesman said a November WARN notice was filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in anticipation of laying off employees.

"We will also be redeploying employees to other positions within the company where feasible," said Conoco spokesman Rich Johnson.

Workers at the refinery were notified at the end of October, Johnson said.

The United Steelworkers union, which represents hourly employees at the refinery, said Conoco's decision was disappointing as it will come six months before Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) plans to shutter refineries in Philadelphia and Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. [ID:nL3E7K622]

"These shutdowns will have a negative impact on the community that goes beyond the number of refinery workers immediately affected," said USW International Vice President Gary Beevers.

"Consumers will end up paying more for refined products like fuel oil and jet fuel. If these companies use imports of refined products to make up the gap it puts our national security at risk." (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Additonal reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)