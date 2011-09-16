* Timing of Trainer, PA refinery maintenance uncertain

* Last major turnaround was in 2006

By Janet McGurty

Sept 16 A major maintenance project may be delayed again at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 195,000 barrel per day (bpd) Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery, according to a source familiar with operations.

The plant was scheduled to go down sometime in October or November 2011 for its five-year maintenance -- during which the refinery would be shut six to eight weeks for a complete overhaul.

The work, which was last undertaken in 2006, was then moved to spring 2012 and now it is not clear when it would be performed, said the source.

"We have done a little work since 2006. Some work on the isomerization unit, on the crude unit, the vacuum gas oil unit, but it was mostly little stuff," he said.

ConocoPhillips confirmed there was no planned maintenance currently underway at the refinery but did not immediately respond to questions about planned maintenance schedules.

The materials and parts necessary for the turnaround are on hand and the company would need about two weeks to get the 1,500 contractors necessary to perform the work on site, the source said.

ConocoPhillips is in the process of splitting into two companies -- one for the upstream and one for the downstream.

ConocoPhillips is in the process of splitting into two companies -- one for the upstream and one for the downstream.

Given the weak refining profit margins on the U.S. East Coast, some analysts have suggested the company could sell or close its refineries there.