Sept 27 ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Tuesday it would sell or shut its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, making it the third plant earmarked for sale or closure in the U.S. East Coast in September alone.

ConocoPhillips has said it plans to make its refining unit a separate company next year and that it may sell less-sophisticated refining assets. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1] The company's Bayway plant in Linden, New Jersey is also on the market, Wall Street analysts have said.

Since 2009, nearly 360,000 barrels of crude refining capacity have been shut on the East Coast due to poor margins. The closure of Sunoco's ( SUN.N ) and Conoco's Pennsylvania plants would take out an additional 698,000 barrels, or about 65 percent, of daily crude capacity from the regional's current total of 1.07 million bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAST COAST REFINERIES TO BE SOLD OR CLOSED ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- REFINERY COMPANY CAPACITY STATUS Trainer ConocoPhillips 185,000 bpd On Sept 27, 2011, Pennsylvania Conoco said it would sell

or close the plant in

6 months Marcus Hook Sunoco 178,000 On Sept 6, 2011, Pennsylvania Sunoco said it would sell

or close the plant by

July 2012 Philadelphia Sunoco 335,000 On Sept 6, 2011, Pennsylvania Sunoco said it would sell

or close the plant by

July 2012

East Coast refineries are designed to run higher-priced light, sweet crude imported from Nigeria, Algeria and the North Sea. This had made profit margins thin and often unsustainable.

Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) had closed its Delaware City refinery prior to its sale to PBF Energy Co LLC. PBF is headed by Thomas O'Malley, who ran refiner Tosco Inc prior to its sale to ConocoPhillips and refiner Premcor prior to its sale to Valero. O'Malley formed PBF with private equity firms with the express mandate to buy U.S. refineries. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAST COAST REFINERIES CURRENTLY OPERATING ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ REFINERY COMPANY CAPACITY STATUS Bayway ConocoPhillips 285,000 On Sept 6, 2011, investment New Jersey bank Simmons & Co wrote in

a note COP indicated intent

to sell Bayway and Trainer Paulsboro PBF Energy 180,000 On Dec 17, 2010, PBF Energy New Jersey paid $340 mln to Valero

for the NJ refinery Delaware PBF Energy 190,000 On June 1, 2010, PBF Energy City, Del paid about $220 mln to

Valero for the refinery.

The plant recently restarted

after a major overhaul Hovensa Hess/PDV 350,000 In Jan 2011, Hovensa said US VI it would close units to cut

crude capacity from 500,000

to 350,000 Port Reading Hess Corp. 70,000 Refinery operating NJ ----------------------------------------------------------------

EAST COAST REFINERIES SHUT DOWN ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINERY COMPANY CAPACITY STATUS Eagle Point Sunoco 145,000 Closed in Nov 2009 Yorkville Western 64,000 Closed in Sept 2010.

