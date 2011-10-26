* Start-up operations seen complete by mid-November
* Upgrades to boost Canadian heavy oil demand
Oct 26 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Wednesday
it expects a major upgrade of its Wood River, Illinois,
refinery, a project aimed at dramatically boosting capacity to
process Canadian heavy oil, to be operational by mid-November.
In its third-quarter results, ConocoPhillips said
construction on the coker and refinery expansion project is on
track to be completed this month, and start-up activities will
be complete by the middle of next month, at a total project
cost of $3.8 billion.
ConocoPhillips and its 50-50 partner Cenovus Energy Inc
(CVE.TO), the oil sands producer, are adding equipment allowing
them to process 130,000 barrels a day more of heavy oil. It
will lift the capacity of those grades to 240,000 bpd.
Oil traders have said the prospect of more demand as a
result of the project has already narrowed the discount of the
Canadian crude against benchmark light oil in the cash market.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)