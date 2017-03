Oct 9 Consilium AB :

* Finansinspektionen says Nordea Funds divests its entire holding in Consilium AB

* Finansinspektionen says prior to transaction Nordea Funds' holding in Consilium was 759,399 shares, which was above 5 pct