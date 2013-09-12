MILAN, Sept 12 Italy's stock market regulator
Consob said on Thursday it has started a procedure that is
likely to force bidders for Camfin, the holding that
controls tyremaker Pirelli, to increase their bid
price.
It also said that it is prolonging the end of the offer,
which had been scheduled to close Sept. 13. Consob will release
its opinion on the offer price before the offer's end, it said.
Lauro 61, led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera,
has offered 0.80 euros per share.
Consob is investigating whether the price of the Camfin bid
had been affected by the separate sale of a Pirelli stake, and
was lower than it should have been.
