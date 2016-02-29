(Adds details, shares)

Feb 29 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc said it would sell some of its coal assets for about $420 million and that it plans to suspend its quarterly dividend once the sale closes.

The company's shares were up 3.3 percent at $8.10 in premarket trading.

Consol, which has shifted its focus to natural gas from coal, said it would sell its Buchanan Mine in southwestern Virginia and some other metallurgical coal reserves to Coronado IV LLC. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

The company said it intends to suspend its dividend beginning with the first declared quarterly dividend after the transaction closes.

The company, which had cut its dividend to 1 cent from 6.25 cents last July, had declared a quarterly dividend on Feb. 1, payable on March 3.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it would use proceeds from the sale to pay down debt. Consol had total long-term debt of about $2.79 billion as of Dec. 31.

In January, Consol had said it did not believe it would need to sell assets and that it would continue to pay dividends.