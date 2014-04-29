April 29 Consol Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss in the year-earlier quarter, as sales of natural gas and liquids rose.

Net income was $116 million, or 50 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $969.2 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)