July 29 Coal and gas producer Consol Energy Inc's second-quarter loss nearly doubled due to a charge related to the early repayment of some of its debt.

Net loss widened to $25 million, or 11 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $13 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $937.4 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)